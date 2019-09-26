Kenya Today

Over 68 tubes of cocaine nabbed in Riruta, Nairobi

OVER 68 Tubes of suspected COCAINE were last night confiscated in Riruta-NRB & Two Suspects; 23-Yr-Old Mohamed Kebbay & Jogy Fondo (29yrs) arrested by Kilimani Detectives. Several sachets of Bhang & Kamagra Oral Jelly also seized. Suspects booked awaiting arraignment.

The Intelligence-led operation also saw the confiscation of several Brown Cookies believed to have been baked using the Drugs, 508 Empty tubes for Packaging, a Weighing Machine, three Laptops & some Envelopes. Crime Scene processed & all Exhibits secured.

