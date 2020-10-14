Over 160 stolen i-phones recovered with city robbers

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub on Wednesday announced the formation of an anti-mugging squad to tame the growing vice within the city.

The police boss said the newly-created team will work round the clock to deal with cases of pick-pocketing and phone-grabbing among other petty offences that have increased within the city’s Central Business District (CBD).

1/2 Following several complaints on #EngageTheIG about rampant loss of phones, Nairobi Regional Commander of Police Mr. Rashid Yakub ordered for an operation that has netted 169 mobile phones and more than 25 laptops and desktops in the last 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/JChhJSxBSa — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) October 14, 2020



Mr. Yakub, speaking during a press address, confirmed that so far 11 suspects have been arrested and charged and several assorted numbers of electronic gadgets recovered.

He stated that, within the last 48 hours alone, 169 mobile phones and more than 25 laptops and desktop computers suspected to have been stolen were netted in an operation.

The city police are now urging all those who have lost phones, laptops and cameras in the recent past to go to the Nairobi Regional Police Headquarters opposite Integrity House to identify their property by providing proof of ownership.