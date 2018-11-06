Outcry: Kiambu Conned Millions By A WomanEater and now in Police Custody-#IStandWithWambui

By Jackson Njeru

Wambui dates Woman eater, they open up a company plus Woman eater’s niece.

The Company’s Paybill is used to run Ridgeways Inn – the Yard club.

Wambuis wants to take a loan using the Company but now Woman eater is a Star buoy on CRB. Woman eater and the niece decides to resign from the Company so that Wambui can get a loan using the company.Woman eater uses his cousins law firm( also a Kimani.)

Wambui gets to know Woman eater is a scammer, before he brought his thuggish brains to her he had scammed another lady 7.5M. Woman eater also kicked out Mama watoto and two kids before. Wambui wants out.

Hell hath no fury like a Woman eater left before mission is possible. He goes with a hit squad and robs the Yard Inn when Wambui told him she’s done with his Conniving ways (Case ongoing Makadara Courts.)

Now Wambui is in Police custody for 7 days.

Ridgeways Inn is owned by Wambui’s father, Mr. Alloys Karanja kuria who lives in Eldoret.

Now Journos should show me the Documentations that Ridgeways is owned by Woman eater the Male version of a slayqueen.

#IStandWithWambui