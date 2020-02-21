‘Our son was murdered to cover up Ruto over ex CS Echesa links fake arms tender’- family cry foul

The family of sergeant Kipyegon Kenei has ruled out the possibility that their son took his own life.

Kenei, who was attached to the deputy president’s office, was Thursday found dead in his house in Imara Daima’s Villa Franca estate. He had a bullet wound on his head.

His elder brother Emmanuel Kenei said Friday that the last time they met, the officer was his usual self.

Emmanuel told KTN News at their Chemasis home in Rongai, Nakuru county that they learnt of Kenei’s death in the media.

“On Friday last week, Kenei was here, picked his elder son from Baringo High and later took his wife to the hospital. We had some discussions and he did not show any signs that he was disturbed,” he said.

He added, “The claims that he shot himself are baseless because he did not show any signs that he was troubled. If there is a hand that involved, all we ask the government is to fast-track investigations to serve him justice.”

The 33-year-old was planning to make his marriage official in August.

“His wife gave birth recently and when he was here last week we visited mzee Chepsoi as he was planning to start the marriage plans,” Emmanuel said.

His father Chesang said he is heartbroken by the death of his son. He called on all relevant agencies to investigate the matter.

“Don’t sleep on the investigations. Today it is my son, tomorrow will be another one,” Chesang said.

Kenei was attached to Harambee Annex and is believed to have been among five officers on duty when the Sh39 billion fake military arms deal was signed.

Before his body was discovered, the office of Deputy President William Ruto had sent an alert indicating that Kenei was expected to record a statement but had not been seen for two days. The killers new Kenei is a honest and morally uplright person, he was set to spill beans at DCI were he to be allowed to record a statement, perhaps that is why they eliminated him- a reliable source hinted on a a closed whatsapp group..

Press boss David Mugonyi had said Kenei had not reported to the DCI about the case.

Kenei’s death comes days after Ruto wrote to IG Hillary Mutyambai to speed up investigations into the role of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and in his involvement in the arms deal.

Echesa was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony by conspiring to make a document with intent to defraud.

He was also charged alongside three others with six counts of making a false document in the multibillion-shilling scam.

Ruto on Wednesday asked the police to establish who accessed his office and how the police officers cleared them.

On Tuesday, Echesa claimed that he was friends with Ruto, adding that he could see him without an appointment.

“Ruto is my friend and I don’t need an appointment to see him,” he said.

DP Ruto’s office on Tuesday said Echesa did not access his private office, but rather the waiting room.