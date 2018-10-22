SHOCK: ODPP Covering Up For DP Ruto’s Boys Over Corruption In Kenya Power

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has revealed shocking details that a file containing important documents relating to corruption at Kenya Power and Lighting Company is missing. The DPP has

ordered for investigations into circumstances under which documents meant for prosecution of Kenya Power senior managers went missing.

In a tweet, Haji says that the documents were under custody of Kenya Power.

”DPP Must be joking or trying to cover up, how can a prosecution file be at the hands of the culprits? This is like letting leopards in a sheep/goat manayatta, this is incompetence or what?” – Lawyer Gitaiga Mwangi wondered.

DPP Noordin Haji orders for investigations into circumstances under which documents meant for prosecution of KPLC corruption cases went missing. Documents were under custody of @KPLCke @ntvkenya @KTNKenya @CyrusOmbati @robinnjogu #AntiCorruption_ODPP — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) October 22, 2018

While in court, prosecutor Alexander Muteti told chief magistrate Felix Kombo that the original ERC report prepared on the procurement of faulty transformers had mysteriously disappeared.

And that, the said documents are missing at the DPP’s office. According to the Muteti, the the case cannot proceed without the availability of the original documents. His plea is yet to be decided as Senior Magistrate Felix Kombo is this afternoon expected to rule on the matter. The defence lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui told the court that his clients are ready to face trial, and that they are completely averse to any adjournment of hearing of the case.

The accused persons include the immediate former MD Ken Tarus, his predecessor Ben Chumo and 12 others who were charged with conspiracy to defraud the parastatal of over Ksh409 million.

They reportedly purchased substandard transformers from Muwa Trading Company. The officials have also been accused of aiding fraudulent acquisition of Ksh202 million as payment for the supply of the transformers.

Sombody inside the DPP is trying to cover up andor at worst derail the prosecution.