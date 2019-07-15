ODM MP threatens to oust DPP Haji

Nyakach Member of Parliament Aduma Owuor has now threatened to table a censure motion in the National Assembly against Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

The embattled MP said the conduct of the DPP especially regarding his handling of cases is questionable and must be probed.

Owuor, who was arrested last week and charged with alleged graft and later released on bond, further slammed DPP Haji for allegedly using taxpayers money to fly him to Nairobi to record a statement instead of just summoning him yet he lives in the capital.

He also stated that DPP Haji is not fit to hold office and must be censured, adding that there are other qualified Kenyans who can take charge.

“I’ll bring a motion to censure the DPP. We cannot have a DPP who is going to subject the country to pay a lot of damages; wasting taxpayers money carrying me to Nairobi by flight when I can afford to be in Nairobi because I live and work in Nairobi,” he said.

“I’ve heard many people asking me when the DPP signed the roll of advocates or got his degree. We have Kenyans who are competent… who can give proper advice on those to be prosecuted; we do not want a DPP who would only be keen to go on a fishing expedition.”

The legislator was on Thursday last week arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Kisumu over alleged irregular payment of Ksh.68 million to a law firm by the Nairobi County Government.

During the alleged irregular payment, Mr. Aduma was the then Acting Director, Legal Affairs at City Hall.

He was on Friday arraigned before Milimani Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi where he denied all charges leveled against him and was released on Ksh.3 million cash bail