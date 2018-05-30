NYS SCANDAL And Prosecutions; One Big Question Mt Kenya Mafia Controlled Media Will NEVER ASK

By E Njega

Ask yourself one simple question. Could all that money have been lost without even a single individual of integrity within NYS or outside stopping the payments?

1. Not a single person in NYS noted and stopped wrongdoing. We are only informed after the money has been lost and the thieves given enough time to move it around

2. Not a single person in the banking sector noted something amiss despite the experience in NYS Season I. You can’t transact anything over one million without presenting supporting documents how come NYS suppliers are not affected by these rules?

Why is this NYS scandal being treated specially while other scandals are neglected. This year alone there has been so many scandals e.g.

1. Kenya Power billing and tendering scandals in which billions have been lost

2. Ruaraka land scandal

3. Uganda embassy scandal

4. Kenya Forestry Service logging scandals

5. NSSF Scandals

6. Kenya Pipeline scandals etc

These people take us for complete idiots. Even kindergarteners are treated with more respect. Uhuruto must resign. Spare us these show trials and drama.