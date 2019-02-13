No love for a criminal, as Jaque Maribe deletes Jowie’s photos on I.G

Citizen tv journalist Jaque maribe has deleted photos of her fiance Jowie accused of murder in what painted the journalists’ image negatively.



Joseph Irungu aka Jowie who posted pictures online with his then fiance after a proposal event attended by citizen tv cronies.

In August 2018,Jowie was involved in a murder case where he was alleged to have murdered business woman Monica Kimani in her apartment in Kilimani Area Nairobi county.

The incident would later have Jacque implicated for what she was accused of been an accomplice to murder.

Before then the two had been showing off their love on social Media with love captions until recently when Jacque Maribe decided to delete all the pictures she had taken with Jowie on her instagram page.



However the top news anchor was wise enough to leave just one picture of Jowie probably not to draw too much attention from her “instafriends” but big brother is always watching.

It has been four months since Jacque was released on bail after spending a whole month at the Lang’ata women’s prison.

However Jowie was denied bail on grounds that he was a flight risk, had specialized training in handling guns and might intimidate witnesses.

Justice James Wakiaga further stated that Jowie was a male version of a slay queen, calling him a ‘woman eater.’