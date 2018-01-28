”Supreme Court Judges Are Free To Swear Raila In, We Cannot Stop It”- CJ Maraga

Big boast to Raila and NASA as Chief Justice David Maraga has confirmed that he and his team at the judiciary will not stop the planned Raila swearing-in ceremony as the People’s President.

CJ Maraga further said the supreme court and any of country’s top judges are free to conduct the oath on Raila.

Speaking in Mombasa during official opening of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs retreat at PrideInn-Shanzu, Maraga stated that as the CJ he does not have any jurisdiction to restrict any judge from conducting the ceremony. He noted that judicial officers have independent powers.



“The independence of the Judiciary is sacrosanct that the CJ is not given the power to direct the officers on what to do.

“Anybody saying that I have directed judges and magistrates on what to do, that has not come from me and it will never come from me,” he said.

CJ Maraga insisted that his role was restricted to the conduct of judicial officers and only delve into political issues when a case is filed before the court.

“Those issues that are brought to the commission are those of misconduct which are the ones I address. I only come to what the judges and magistrates are doing when I seat on appeal,” he said.

This comes at a time NASA leaders have insisted that the former Prime Minister’s swearing-in scheduled for January 30th, 2018, is legal and will continue as planned.

On Friday the opposition coalition presented August 8th numbers that were obtained from IEBC servers that showed Raila had won presidential vote by more than 200,000. He garned 8.1million votes to Uhuru’s 7.9million.

Senior counsel James Orengo said the election results numbers obatined from IEBC servers is the basis of the swearing in and challenged IEBC to open the server if the dispute the numbers they allege were leaked by OT-Morpo the French ICT company that was responsible for transmission of results from polling centers to IEBC national talying center at Bomas of Kenya