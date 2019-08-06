Nakuru man charged for raping his grandmother

A man was on Monday arraigned before a Nakuru court over rape allegations.

John Njogu was charged with claims of raping 79-year-old Anne Wambui on August 3, 2019, at Ligogo in Kuresoi North sub-county.

Appearing before Nakuru Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usoi, the court also heard that he indecently handled the old woman and touched her private parts.

The suspect who was arrested on August 4 denied both charges; of raping and touching the said victim, pleading with the magistrate to release him on bail.

He was released on Sh300, 000 bond with a surety of a similar amount, with the magistrate setting August 19 as the date of the mentioning of the case.

The case will be heard on September 30. Before his arraignment, the accused was being held at the Bahati Police Station.

This comes barely a year after another man was jailed for 15 years after being convicted on similar charges after he was found guilty of raping a 64-year-old woman.

Molo resident Magistrate Rhoda Yator heard that 28-year-old Gideon Yator attacked the victim as she slept in her house and ordered her to undress before committing the act.

The incident happened at Keriko village in Rongai.