SHOCK: Prominent Businessman Kimani Mathu Was Killed By Thugs Hired By Wife Wambui- Court Told

By Wahome T

ON December 1, 2017 prominent Nakuru businessman Julius Kimani Mathu of Kim Net was abducted as he returned home from work at around 12.20am, and killed within hours. His body was discovered by his brothers at a cemetery in Nakuru that same morning, with a deep head injury.

Detectives led by Nakuru DCIO pieced up the details and closed in on his wife Gladys Wambui as the mastermind who hired the killers and paid them Ksh1.2 million (or more) upon completing the job. The evidence includes numerous telephone call records, detailed CCTV clips and confession statements. She, and three others have been in police custody since Thursday last week.

UPDATE 2 January 2018

FOUR suspects accused of killing the businessman Julius Kimani Mathu have this morning been presented before a magistrate court at Nakuru law courts.

The four who include Kimani’s widow Gladys Wambui were not to plead to charges of murder. The prosecution has made an application and allowed by the court to continue holding them for another 14/days to complete investigations. They will be arraigned before the High Court on 17th Jan to answer to the charges.

Police claim the wife paid over Ksh1.2 million to the hitmen after the killing. Those charged alongside Gladys are Rahab Mukenyi an employee of the couple Alex Muhonja and James Mwaura.

