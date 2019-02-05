Mwingi Central MP’s brother accused of stealing 3 CDF cheques

Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi’s younger brother was on Monday charged afresh in a Mwingi court, after prosecutors decided to amend the charges stealing three Constituency Development Fund (CDF) bursary cheques amounting to Sh18,000.

Mr Joseph Mwangangi Mulyungi who appeared before Mwingi Senior Principal Magistrate Kibet Sambu, was granted a Sh20,000 bond, pending the hearing of the case.

Mr Mwangangi, who was represented by lawyer Christopher Nzili, got a reprieve when prosecutors decided to amend the charges.

The initial charges stated that on diverse dates between January 11 and January 27 this year in Mwingi township in Kitui County, he allegedly stole one Equity Bank cheque number 014432, valued at Sh10,000, the property of the Mwingi Central CDF.

The MP says he pushed for his brother’s prosecution as a way of reassuring his constituents that there is zero tolerance of corruption in the management of CDF money.

The magistrate ordered the parties to appear before him on February 19 for a pretrial conference, where prosecutors will table the facts of the case and the court will fix hearing dates.