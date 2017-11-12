Here Is Musalia Mudavadi Affidavit Filed In The Supreme Court, Uhuru IEBC In Trouble

REPUBLIC OF KENYA

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF KENYA AT NAIROBI

ELECTION PETITION NO. 4 OF 2017

BETWEEN

NJONJO MUE……………..…………………………………………1ST PETITIONER

KHELEF KHALIFA…………………………..……………………..2ND PETITIONER

AND

THE CHAIRPERSON OF INDEPENDENT

ELECTORAL AND BOUNDARIES COMMISSION…….……1ST RESPONDENT

INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL AND

BOUNDARIES COMMISSION………………………………….2ND RESPONDENT

H. E. UHURU MUIGAI KENYATTA……..….…………….…..3RD RESPONDENT

NATIONAL SUPER ALLIANCE COALITION (NASA) ……..4TH RESPONDENT

THE 4TH RESPONDENT’S REPLYING AFFIDAVIT TO THE PETITION DATED

6TH NOVEMBER, 2017

I, HON. MUSALIA MUDAVADI of Post Office Box Number 10311-00100 Nairobi

do make oath and state as follows:

1. THAT I am a Kenyan Citizen, voter and adult of sound mind, residing and

working for gain in the Republic of Kenya and was at all material times the

party leader of the Amani National Congress (ANC), a member of the National

Super Alliance (NASA) coalition and the Head of the presidential Campaign

of the 4th Respondent herein. I am therefore competent to swear this Affidavit

on behalf of NASA and I am well versed with the facts and circumstances

2. THAT I have read and had the same explained to me by the 4th Respondent’s

Counsel on record the contents of the Petition herein together with the

Affidavits sworn in support thereof and the annexures therewith and I do

wish to respond as hereunder:

3. THAT save as otherwise expressly stated herein, the contents of this affidavit

are based on my personal knowledge acquired in my abovementioned

capacity and are true. To extent that any matter in this affidavit is based on

information and/or belief, I have disclosed the source and/or ground (as the

case may be) of the same, and verily believe the same to be true.

4. THAT the 4th Respondent supports the Petition save for the generalized and

specific averments levelled against it, which the 4th Respondent denies in

toto.

5. THAT the 4th Respondent nominated Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga (a nominee

of Orange Democratic Movement) and Hon. Steven Kalonzo Musyoka (a

nominee of Wiper Democratic Movement) as it’s presidential and deputy

presidential candidate respectively to contest for the presidential election

seat in the general elections held on 8th August, 2017.

6. THAT on 11th August, 2017; the 1st Respondent herein declared the 3rd

Respondent as the winner and the president elect.

7. THAT the 4th Respondent through it’s presidential candidate successfully

challenged the presidential elections conducted on 8th August, 2017 in

SUPREME COURT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PETITION NO.1 OF 2017:

RAILA ODINGA & ANOTHER –VERSUS- INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL AND

BOUNDARIES COMMISSION & OTHERS.

8. THAT On 1st September, 2017 this Honourable court rendered it’s

judgement invalidating the presidential elections conducted on 8th August,

2017; for reasons, among others that the elections were not conducted in

accordance with the Constitution and the relevant electoral laws and that

the 2nd Respondent had committed electoral illegalities. This court ordered

fresh presidential elections to be conducted within 60 days from the date of

its decision.

THAT immediately thereafter, the 1st Respondent issued a press statement

requesting, among other things, the Director of Public Prosecution to

commence investigations and prosecutions of any officers/members of the

2nd Respondent who has committed election offences. To date, no

prosecutions or investigations have been lodged against any of the said

members. (annexed herein and marked as “MM1” is an online edition

of the standard newspaper of 1st September, 2017 and other media

reports in support of the foregoing)

10. THAT the 1st Respondent reiterated his calls for investigation thirty days

later and similarly no prosecution/investigation has been launched.

(annexed herein and marked as “MM2” is an online edition of the Daily

Nation Newspaper of 3rd November, 2017 and other media reports in

support of the foregoing)

11. THAT the 4th Respondent, through one of its Advocates, A.T Oluoch, also

wrote to the Director of Public Prosecution and demanded an investigation

and prosecution of the officials of the 2nd Respondent. (annexed herein and

marked as “MM3” is a letter dated 22nd September, 2017 by AT Oluoch

Advocate.)

12. THAT the Director of Public Prosecutions thereafter responded and directed

the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Secretary of the Ethics and

Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct investigations within 21 days with

the intent to prefer charges where necessary. (annexed herein and marked

as “MM4” is a letter dated 23rd September, 2017 by the Director of

Public Prosecutions.)

13. THAT similarly, no action has ever been taken so far.

14. THAT the 4th Respondent believes that all the officers of the 2nd Respondent

who had committed illegalities on 8th August, 2017 elections remained in the

employ of the 2nd Respondent and prepared and presided over the fresh

elections on 26th October, 2017.

15. THAT I verily believe that the 2nd Respondent failed to support and

deliberately frustrated all efforts made by the 1st Respondent to make the 2nd

Respondent and its officers accountable for the illegalities and irregularities

committed on the 8th August, 2017.

16. THAT another example of the aforesaid frustration and sabotage of the 1st

Respondent’s efforts was seen after the 1st Respondent issued a memo on

the 5th September, 2017 to the CEO of the 1st Respondent, Ezra Chiloba.

(annexed herein and marked as “MM5” is a copy of the Memo issued

by the 1st Respondent herein).

17. THAT in the said Memo, the 1st Respondent named some officers namely

James Muhati, Paul Mugo and Boniface Wamae, for committing election

offences by creating unauthorised accounts in the name of the 1st

Respondent.

18. THAT in the said Memo, the 1st Respondent principally accused the CEO of

the 2nd Respondent, Ezra Chiloba, of causing the illegalities and

irregularities that occurred in the election of 8th August, 2017; contradicting

the position of the 2nd Respondent on the same; and downplaying the

concerns of the Supreme Court.

19. THAT subsequent thereto, fellow commissioners of the 1st Respondent

disowned the Memo and stated that the Memo does not reflect the position

of all the members of the 2nd Respondent. (annexed herein and marked as

“MM6” is a copy of the Memo and a tweet issued by the commissioners

namely Consolata Nkatha Maina, Prof. Yako Guliye, Amb. Paul Kurgat

and Boya Molu and Margret Mwachanya disowning the Memo by the

1st Respondent).

20. THAT further subsequent to the disownment by other Commissioners of the

2nd Respondent, the 2nd Respondent rounded up all its officers and

commissioners to a retreat at Naivasha that was meant to address the

issues. In a press release dated 11th September, 2017 issued after the said

retreat, the 1st Respondent abandoned his attempts at making the 2nd

Respondent and his officers accountable and explained away the illegalities

and irregularities as implementation challenges. The 1st Respondent in fact

confirmed the CEO, Ezra Chiloba, who he had previously held responsible

for the illegalities and irregularities, as the person to take full charge of thepreparation for the intended new elections. (annexed herein and marked

as “MM7” is a copy of the Press Statement dated 11th September, 2017

and issued after the Naivasha retreat by the 1st Respondent).

21. THAT despite the 1st Respondent’s full knowledge that the 2nd Respondent

had refused to address the illegalities and irregularities observed by the

Supreme court in its decision, the 1st Respondent scheduled for the conduct

of a new poll on 17th October, 2017. (annexed herein and marked as

“MM8” is a copy of the Gazette Notice No.8751 of 2017 scheduling the

date for 17th October, 2017)

22. THAT in settling for 17th October, 2017 as the date for the new poll, I verily

believe that the 1st Respondent took his hue from the acting Cabinet

Secretary for Education Hon. Fred Matiangi who had publicly suggested to

him that the election date should be before 17th October, 2017. (annexed

herein and marked as “MM9” is a copy of the newspaper cutting and

video clip by Fred Matiangi.)

23. THAT 4th Respondent protested against the date as it cut off critical time

that the 2nd Respondent needed if it were to deliver a credible election.

24. THAT surprisingly, it is the 3rd Respondent and his agents who put up a

defence of the 1st Respondents decision. (annexed herein and marked as

“MM10” is a news item by an online newspaper Kenyans.co.ke. in

support of the foregoing)

25. THAT the 4th Respondent was concerned that the 2nd Respondent was

proceeding with a new election without addressing the illegalities and

irregularities and on 12th September, 2017 the 4th Respondent issued a

position paper calling for reforms of the electoral process which was termed

as ‘irreducible minimum before fresh elections are held’. (annexed herein

and marked as “MM11” is the 4th Respondents’ position paper on

irreducible minimums)

26. THAT the 1st Respondent reacted to the 4th Respondent’s position paper vide

a letter dated 10th October, 2017 addressed to the 4th Respondent. In it’s

response, the 1st Respondent brushed off the concerns of the 4th Respondent,

and in effect reiterated that the 2nd Respondent would conduct the new elections in the same way it had conducted elections on 8th August, 2017.

(annexed herein and marked as “MM12” is the letter dated 12th

October, 2017 from the 1st and 2nd Respondents)

27. THAT despite OT Morpho advising the 1st and 2nd Respondent that they

could not reconfigure the KIEMS kit before 1st November, 2017; the 1st and

2nd Respondent rescheduled and held polls on 26th October, 2017. (annexed

herein and marked as “MM13” are media reports in support of the

foregoing.)

28. THAT the 1st Respondent thereafter changed the scheduled election date

from 17th October, 2017 to 26th October, 2017. (annexed herein and

marked as “MM14” is a copy of the Gazette Notice No.9800 a

corrigenda issued on 29th September, 2017 changing the scheduled

election poll from 17th October to 26th October, 2017)

29. THAT while all this fiasco was going on, the 3rd Respondent was executing

an elaborate systematic policy to ensure that the fresh presidential elections

would not be conducted in a free, fair and credible manner.

30. THAT throughout the period from the 8th day of August, 2017 the 3rd

Respondent and his agents deployed violence, intimidation, improper

influence and corruption on the Kenyan populace especially those perceived

to be supporters of the 4th Respondent.

31. THAT on the 1st September, 2017 while addressing a public gathering at

Burma market, the 3rd Respondent issued insults against judges of the

Supreme court of Kenya who had voted to annul the 8th August, 2017 and

stated that the Judges who annulled the elections cannot decide who will be

president in Kenya and further stated that when the election issue was over

he would deal with them. In addition, he said that after the campaign he

would sort out those judges. (annexed herein and marked as “MM15” are

video clip of the 3rd Respondent addressing his supporters at Burma

market in support of the foregoing)

32. THAT in the aforesaid address, the 3rd Respondent personally castigated the

Chief Justice and said that Chief Justice and his fellow thugs had in

annulling the 8th August 2017 elections overturned the will of the Kenyan

people and said that the Chief Justice should know that he was dealing with

a president in full charge who was ready to deal with his enemies.

33. THAT 2nd September, 2017 while meeting newly elected representatives of

the Jubilee party, the 3rd Respondent continued with his threats against

judges of the Supreme Court and reiterated that he would deal with them

saying that he will revisit the issue of the election petition. (annexed herein

and marked as “MM16” are video clip of the 3rd Respondent

addressing his Governors and MCA at State House in support of the

foregoing)

34. THAT prior to issuing threats against the Judiciary, the 3rd Respondent had

unleashed a reign of terror against members and supporters of the 4th

Respondent beginning 8th August, 2017.

35. THAT various reports done by independent human rights groups have

detailed how the National Police Service deliberately targeted members and

supporters of the 4th Respondents and subjected them to extra judicial

killing, maiming, rape and destruction of property. (annexed herein and

marked as “MM17” are reports from:

a) Kenya National Human Rights Commission titled ‘Mirage at dusk’.

b) Report by Amnesty International titled ‘Kill those criminals-

security forces violations in Kenya’s August 2017 elections’

c) Two reports by Elections Observations Groups (ELOG) titled ‘ELOG

Statement on the prevailing electoral environment’ and ELOG

Statement on the 26th October 2017 fresh presidential elections’.

d) Report by Independent Medical Legal Unit (IMLU) titled ‘Press

statement on public order management in the August and October

2017 general elections’.

36. THAT further in the period after 8th August, 2017, there was widespread and

unprecedented deployment of National Police Service Officers in the various

areas perceived to be the strongholds of the 4th Respondent. (annexed herein and marked as “MM18” are video clips showing police

deployment in Migori.)

37. THAT I verily believe that the purpose of this reign of terror was to intimidate

members and supporters of the 4th Respondent and discourage them from

fighting for electoral justice and from participating in the repeat elections

ordered by this Honourable court.

38. THAT to further support the National Police Service in establishing a reign

of terror, the 3rd respondent and his agents contracted the use of militia

styling itself as the ‘Nairobi Business Community’, which I verily believe was

a sanitized tag for the former mungiki organization, a terrorist group.

39. THAT my belief is based on the fact that the acting Cabinet Secretary in

charge of interior coordination and national government, Hon. Fred

Matiangi, had in the presence of the 3rd Respondent instructed members of

the Chinkororo terrorist group in Kisii and Nyamira counties to attack

members and supporters of the 4th Respondent. (annexed herein and

marked as “MM19” are video clips of Hon. Fred Matiangi; a translation

of the speech by Hon. Fred Matiangi; and Gazette notice No.12585

outlawing both Chinkororo and Mungiki)

40. THAT further, an organisation of women supporters of the 3rd Respondent

styling themselves as the ‘Jubilee Womens Brigade’ started holding

gatherings in various parts of the Republic of Kenya during which they

adopted military mannerisms eg salutes and engaged in the taking of public

pledges to ensure an electoral victory for the 3rd Respondent. (annexed

herein and marked as “MM20” are videos of the said Womens Brigade

at Kasarani on 23rd October, 2017 and Mombasa on 3rd October, 2017).

41. THAT during these meetings of the Jubilee womens brigade, agents of the

3rd Respondent administered oaths on women committing them to ensure

that the 3rd Respondent was declared president after the polling on 26th

October, 2017.

42. THAT the 3rd Respondent and his agents including the police embarked on

the violent break-up of the 4th Respondent’s gatherings and meetings and

through the acting Cabinet Secretary for Interior Coordination, one Mr. Fred Matiangi, issued a ban on the peaceful assemblies and gatherings of the 4th

Respondent. (annexed herein and marked as “MM21” is a statement by

the said Fred Matiangi dated 12th October, 2017).

43. THAT the 3rd Respondent through the acting Cabinet Secretary for the

Ministry for Interior Coordination and National Government, Dr. Fred

Matiangi, withdrew the police officers providing security for Honourable

Raila Amolo Odinga and Honourable Kalonzo Musyoka. (annexed herein

and marked as “MM22” is a video clip Fred Matiangi dated 27th

September, 2017).

44. THAT the reasons given for the withdrawal was that the two leaders were

holding press conferences and holding political rallies which is a central

activity in an election process.

45. THAT as a result, the said Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga and Hon. Kalonzo

Musyoka could not engage in campaigns freely and extensively as their

security was compromised.

46. THAT the 3rd Respondent also employed improper influence and corruption

to sway persons who had voted for the 4th Respondents’ candidate into

supporting the 3rd Respondent in the poll of 26th October, 2017. The methods

used in swaying the supporters of the 4th Respondent included the

mobilization of public officers in political campaigns and the use of state

resources and premises particularly the Statehouses of Nairobi and Nakuru;

and the use of public school buses to transport delegations from their

destinations to the said State Houses. (annexed herein and marked as

“MM23” are video clips of a) Akamba delegation State House Nairobi

b) Bukusu delegation State House Nairobi c) Abagusii delegation at

State House Nakuru d) Maa delegation at state house Nairobi e) Kuria

delegation at statehouse Nairobi f) Kajiado delegation at State House

Nairobi showing their visits to Statehouses).

47. THAT the 3rd Respondent also engaged in corrupt enticement of politicians

who are members of the 3rd Respondent in order to sway them to shift their

loyalty from the 4th Respondent to the 3rd Respondent.

THAT my belief that the enticement was corrupt is based on the statements

made by the 3rd Respondent at a Rally in Meru where he intimated that he

had obtained the support of one Peter Munya by an agreement to offer him

a job in his government as a reward for changing his allegiance from the 4th

Respondent. (annexed herein and marked as “MM24” is a Video clip in

support of the foregoing).

49. THAT some of the politicians who were enticed by the 3rd Respondent to shift

allegiance from the 4th Respondent are Moses Akaranga from Vihiga County,

Alfred Khangati from Bungoma county, Isaac Ruto from Bomet County,

Hassan Omar from Mombasa County, Dr. David Nkedianye from Kajiado

County, Joseph Tiampati from Narok County. (annexed herein and

marked as “MM25” are newspaper cuttings and video clips in support

of the foregoing).

50. THAT on 10th October, 2017 after evaluating the atmosphere of violence and

intimidation that had been created by the 3rd Respondent, and the failure of

the 1st and 2nd Respondent to meaningfully engage and implement reforms

and changes the 4th Respondents had suggested aimed at creating a level

playing field for all the Presidential candidates, the 4th Respondent resolved

to withdraw its candidate from the presidential race and on that day

Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga and Honourable Kalonzo Musyoka wrote to

the 1st and 2nd Respondent notifying them of their abandonment of their

presidential quest in the 26th October, 2017 elections. (annexed herein and

marked as “MM26” are the letter, statement and video clips in support

of the foregoing).

51. THAT after initially acknowledging that the 4th Respondent’s candidate had

withdrawn from the race, the 2nd Respondent changed its mind and insisted

that the said Hon. Raila Odinga and Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka were still in the

presidential race. (annexed herein and marked as “MM27” is a

statement of preparedness by the 2nd Respondent bearing the said

acknowledgement).

52. THAT following the change of position by the 2nd Respondent, at least three

legal proceedings were filed against Hon. Raila Odinga and Hon. Kalonzo

Musyoka in an attempt to force their candidature in the said poll. (annexed herein and marked as “MM28” are legal proceedings in NRB PETITION

NO.490 OF 2017: DAVID PKOSING VERSUS NASA & OTHERS; contempt

application in PRESIDENTIAL PETITITION NO.1 OF 2017 among

others).

53. THAT in response thereto, the 4th Respondent commenced a series of voter

education drives to inform its supporters that its candidates were not part

of any exercise to be conducted on 26th October, 2017.

54. THAT subsequently, Dr. Roselyne Akombo one of the commissioners of the

2nd Respondent resigned from the commission on 17th October, 2017.

55. THAT in the Press Statement issued by Dr. Roselyne Akombe on 17th

October, 2017 while in New York, the said Commissioner confessed to the

external and internal influences under which the 2nd Respondent was

cooperating. She stated as follows:

“It has become increasingly difficult to continue attending

plenary meetings where Commissioners come ready to vote along

partisan lines and not to discuss the merit of issues before them.

It has become increasingly difficult to appear on television to

defend positions I disagree with in the name of collective

responsibility. I have concluded that I am no longer making any

significant contribution to the Commission and to my country as

a Commissioner…

We need the Commission to be courageous and speak out, that this

election as planned cannot meet the basic expectations of a

CREDIBLE election. Not when the staff are getting last minute

instructions on changes in technology and electronic transmission

of results. Not when in parts of the country, training of presiding

officers is being rushed for fear of attacks from protestors. Not

when Commissioners and staff are intimidated by political actors

and protestors and fear for interests. Not when senior Secretariat

staff and Commissioners are serving partisan political interests.

Not when the Commission is saddled with endless legal cases in

the courts, and losing most of them. Not when legal advice is

skewed to fit partisan political interests. The Commission in its

current state can surely not guarantee a credible election on 26th

October, 2017. I do not want to be party to such a mockery to

electoral integrity.”

(annexed herein and marked as “MM29” is a Statement by Dr.

Roselyne Akombe in support of the foregoing).

56. THAT the next day, the 1st Respondent reacting to the resignation of Dr.

Roselyne Akombe also joined her in confessing to the said external and

internal influences. In his statement he said:

“I have made this point on numerous occasions to my colleagues

at the Commission. I have made several attempts to make critical

changes but all my motions have been defeated by a majority of

the Commissioners. Under such conditions, it is difficult to

guarantee free fair and credible elections. I am convinced that

without critical changes in key Secretariat staff, we may not have

a free, fair and credible election. I ask the staff who have been

adversely mentioned to step aside and allow the project team to

function without interference.

…

As a lawyer, I cannot continue to be pushed by majority

Commissioners to accept legal opinions that serve partisan

interests and are not grounded in the Constitution or the law. In

the least, this is intellectual dishonesty for which my professional

training demands that I abhor.

I would rather bow out with my name intact and my head lifted

high than to be a part of a process where personal interests dwarf

the interest of the nation. I realize that my actions in this noble

office will define me for life…” (annexed herein and marked as “MM30” is a Statement by the 1st

Respondent in support of the foregoing).

57. THAT this improper influence over the 2nd Respondent is evident by the

engagement of one Mr Evans Monari, who is counsel for the 3rd Respondent

in the electoral process, to advise and represent the 2nd Respondent on

matters relating to the said electoral process.

58. THAT while knowing that the said Evans Monari was the advocate for the

3rd Respondent advising him on issues relating to the intended election of

26th October, 2017; the 1st and 2nd Respondent retained the said Mr. Evans

Monari as their Advocate to represent them in NRB PETITION NO.514 OF

2017: HARUN MWAU –VERSUS-IEBC & OTHERS. (annexed herein and

marked as “MM31” is a copy of the proceedings and judgment in

support of the foregoing).

59. THAT the 1st and 2nd Respondents also fell under the improper influence

of various foreign envoys particularly Robert Godec the Ambassador of the

USA and Nic Hailey the UK High Commissioner to Kenya who on many

occasions acted as the Public relations officers of the 1st and 2nd

Respondents. (annexed herein and marked as “MM32” are copies of

statements by the said persons in support of the foregoing).

60. THAT the 1st and 2nd Respondents also fell under the improper influence

of the 3rd Respondent who also on various occasions explained and

defended to the public positions taken by the 1st and 2nd Respondents.

(annexed herein and marked as “MM33” is a video clip of the 3rd

Respondent’s running mate, Hon. William Ruto, who was more

prominent than the 1st Respondent in the defense of the 1st and 2nd

Respondents decision).

61. THAT I swear this Affidavit in support of the 4th Respondent’s response to

the instant Petition.

62. THAT all the relevant documents referred to herein have been annexed

herewith.

63. THAT what is deponed hereinabove is true to the best of my knowledge and

belief, save where based on information sources whereof I have duly

disclosed.

SWORN at NAIROBI on 11th NOVEMBER, 2017)

By the said )……………………………

) DEPONENT

BEFORE ME )

)

)

)

COMMISIONER FOR OATHS )

DRAWN & FILED BY:

MURUMBA & AWELE ADVOCATES

MIRAGE PLAZA, MEZZANINE 1 – UNIT 7

WESTLANDS, CHIROMO ROAD

P.O. BOX 22255-00505

NAIROBI.

To:

The Supreme Court of Kenya

COPIES TO BE SERVED ON:

1. SOWETO & COMPANY ADVOCATES

BIBLICA (1ST FLOOR), OPP. KNEC

DENNIS PRITT ROAD, CALEDONIA

P.O BOX 44287-00100

NAIROBI

2. INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL AND BOUNDARIES COMMISSION

ANNIVERSARY TOWERS

6TH FLOOR

UNIVERSITY WAY

P.O BOX 45371 – 00100