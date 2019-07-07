Hon Murkomen cries in public, insults Uhuru over extra judicial killings, forgets Yebei, Musando, Jacob Juma, baby Pendo etc

Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen cried publicly during the burial of his personal assistant Benson Kiptire whose body was found in a thicket after going missing for days.

The late Benson was the former Kapyego MCA, his body was found dumped in a thicket in Kamatira Forest, West Pokot County.

He was allegedly abducted yesterday by people who claimed to be police officers at his shop in Eldoret Town.

West Pokot County police commander Jackson Tumwet has said they are waiting for the family to identify the body.

“The body of a middle-aged and smartly-dressed man with an injury on the head has been discovered dumped in Kamatira Forest. No identification documents were found at the scene,” he said.

Senator Murkomen who had earlier dismissed reports that Kiptire’s disappearance was not politically-instigated has called on friends to pray for the family.

“Dear Friends, I have received the news that our friend and brother Benson Kiptire was murdered in the most bizarre and heinous manner. We are all in utter shock. Let’s pray for his wife, children and ailing mother,” said Murkomen.

Well, Murkomen forgets that another Kalenjin one Yibei was extra judiciary eliminated in relation to his role in the ICC trials, he was also abducted, killed and body was dumped in Nzoia river. Chris Musando and Jacob Juma are among many other well known Kenyans that were killed and Murkomen did not cry not forgetting the

Police officers investigating the incident, say that Kiptire must have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in the thicket.

His disappearance was reported by Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen on his Facebook page where he urged residents to help in tracing Mr Kiptire.

“Dear all, I am told the former Kapyego MCA Benson Kiptire was taken away by unknown people in Land Cruiser Prado KBW with four men onboard at his shop at Rock Centre in Eldoret at around 12 noon today (Friday)” he said.

Police say they are investigating the gruesome murder.