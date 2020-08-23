Murdered fake gold dealer Kevin Omwenga was very ambitious just like HUSTLER and other Moi era strongmen

Hot news in the leading newspaper is that Police in Nairobi are investigating a gold scam link to the fatal shooting of a man in Kilimani estate on Friday night.

Kevin Omwenga, 28, was shot at his apartment on the seventh floor of Galana Suites on Galana Road by a man described as a “bodyguard” one of his associates after an alleged dispute over the sharing proceeds of a successfully executed fake gold con game.Kevin Omwenga was shot dead at his apartment, by his gold scam accomplices, when they couldn’t agree how to share proceeds of sales of fake/imaginary gold

The man drove a Porsche bought at 14 million and his rented apartment cost him a cool 150k a month in rent

Isn’t this being too ambitious? As ambitious as nanii? Why push your life sky high, that you can’t afford and/sustain it unless you engage in thuggery?

Anyway, he isn’t the first man, Moi, Biwot, Kulei and other KANU men, through Kamlesh Patni earned billions of shillings, through his company, Goldenberg International, in export compensations, over export of imaginary gold

The government formed a commission of inquiry to investigate the matter and instead of inviting and cross examining the few prime suspects, the commission invited everyone, except them

They even brought a Congolese musician, called Bikassy Bidjos to come and cry to the commission. The truth was never known as Kamlesh underwent a Saul to Paul conversion, became a brother Paul, a Christian and was forgiven his sins by the Jewish god called God

This set the pace for the many gold scams happening around and Omwenga was just playing by the set standards

Each time, when gold or dollars is mentioned, it is time to take off, because you are about to be conned

Analysis by Jerome Ogola via Facebook- news round up post