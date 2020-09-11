Kevin Omwenga murder: Suspects Chris Obure, Robert Bodo released on Ksh50,000 cash bail

Businessman Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Bodo who are facing murder charges have been charged with two other criminal counts among them failing to secure a firearm.

Obure has been charged with the offense of failing to secure his firearm.

Bodo was also separately charged with a count of being in possession of a firearm without a license. They appeared before Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko on Friday and denied the charges.

They have been given a Ksh 50,000 cash bail for the new charges, but will remain in cells until Monday.

Ruling on bail application will be delivered on Monday but until then Obure and Bodo will spend the weekend in police custody.

Obure and Bodo were charged on Wednesday with the murder of Kevin Omwenga.

The prosecution had opposed their release on bail and wanted them to remain in remand until the case is heard and determined.