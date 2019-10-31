Murder suspect shot dead, GSU officer arrested in Katani, Machakos county

A suspect was shot dead at Katani in Mlolongo and another GSU officer arrested in connection with two women’s murder on Saturday night.

The thug was shot by police after he engaged in a crossfire with the detectives he was overwhelmed.



According to the DCI director of operations Danson Diru, the deceased’s accomplice managed to escape by jumping over the fence. Two AK 47 riffles were recovered from the scene.

The detectives trailed the suspects for hours before they ambushed his homestead on Wednesday morning.

His parents and younger brother were taken in for interrogation while his body was moved to City mortuary.

Police are also looking for other three suspects connected with the murder, who are at large.