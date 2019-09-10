MP Ndindi is arrogant , should have complied with the police- Hon. Otiende Amollo

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has weighed in on the woes of his Kiharu Counterpart Ndindi Nyoro following his dramatic arrest.

Speaking during an interview with NTV Am Live Show on Tuesday, Otiende said that Nyoro is partly to blame for his problems.

He divulged that the best move Nyoro could have taken is complying with the police.

He reminded the lawmaker that there is the importance when you comply with police officers whenever you are called upon. He said that Nyoro has embarrassed himself after he was arrested in a dramatic manner yet he could have presented himself to the police.

“When you learn that you are being sought by the police you ought to comply at the next available opportunity. I think someone misadvised Ndindi Nyoro,” Otiende Amollo said.

He also cautioned the police against using excessive force when solving problems with suspects in different cases. He asked the police and the general public to respect each other for the sake of peaceful coexistence of both groups in the country.

“The police should be independent. It should be a service and not a force. We should respect the police and they should respect us. – Otiende Amollo #AMLiveNTV @KenMijungu,” he added.

Nyoro was arrested after a scuffle with Nominated MP Maina Kamanda in Murang’ a.