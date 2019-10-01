Most wanted Dusit D2 Al-shabaab militant arrested in Mombasa

One of the most wanted Al-Shabaab operatives linked to the DusitD2 complex attack that claimed several lives was on the night of Sunday, September 29, arrested.

Reports indicated that Fawaz Ahmed Hamdun was busted in his house in Majengo, Mombasa, by a multi-agency team.

He was accused of facilitating the DusitD2 attack at 14 Riverside Drive as well as being involved in the recruitment of youth into the Al-Shabaab.

This comes eight months after the terror attack that left 21 dead which the insurgent Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility.

Hamdun, 28, allegedly played a key role in facilitating the re-entry of DusitD2 suicide bomber Mahir Riziki another wanted culprit, to Kenya from Somalia to execute the attack.

He allegedly coordinated Riziki’s journey from Somalia and facilitated his stay.

Salim Fariz Hadin who went missing from Majengo on September 8, reappearing in Somalia. His travel was also suspected to be facilitated by Hamdun.

However, video footage obtained by detectives showed the two strolling in Mombasa on the day the latter’s family reported he had disappeared.

The devastated parents circulated posters and made reports to human rights organisations about their missing son.

Hamdun has also been linked to the ‘Ramadhan Kufungwa’ radicalisation network at the Coast, which targets the youth for Al-Shabaab recruitment.

The police had earlier linked Riziki to the recently slain Ngombeni gang leader and suspected terror operative Mohamed Rashid Mwatsumiro, alias Modi.

Modi was shot dead on August 30, after engaging the elite Recce police officers in a shootout at his house in Ngombeni, Kwale County.