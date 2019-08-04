More Governors to see the exit door- DPP Haji

Several governors risk being kicked out of office if Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji succeeds in enforcing a High Court ruling compelling county bosses facing corruption charges to vacate office for the entire duration of their cases.

Details have emerged that the DPP is planning to move to court to seek a review of bail terms given to Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong, who has an ongoing corruption case in light of the July 24 High Court ruling which concluded that governors charged with economic crimes should vacate office for the duration of the trial.

By seeking a review of Mr Ojaamong’s bail terms, the DPP is exploiting a directive issued last week by a magistrate’s court barring embattled Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu from stepping into his office until his case is heard and determined.

Highly placed sources in the DPP’s office told the Sunday Nation that a favourable ruling in Mr Ojaamong’s case would pave the way for the enforcement of the ruling by Justice Mumbi Ngugi on other governors facing corruption cases.

Contacted, Mr Haji chose to play his cards close to his chest, declining to confirm or deny his impending crackdown on county bosses accused of corruption.

“That is my secret. If I tell you, those people will start scheming against us,” he said.