Monica Kimani was surprised by Joe Jowie Orungu’s dress-code the night she got murdered that is according to the two neighbours of Monica who were in her house during the fateful night.

The friends, one being the Lebanse neigbour and the other called Owen were in the house with Monica when Jowie walked in , he greeted them and went straight the kitchen and served himself a glass of fine wine.

The two neighbours are now prosecution witness in the murder case that sleuths have confirmed will commence in a weeks time. The two told detectives that Ms. Kimani remarked that she had never seen Mr. Irungu dressed as he was.

The white kanzu may be an indication that Jowie was prepared to do something out of ordinary and from what she told the neighbours its obvious Ms Kimani had a bad feeling about Jowie but knocked it off.

The detectives will be arguing in court the historical significance of white kanzu and will be used as a sign of a premeditated murder and thus amounts to mens reus a critical proof for murder case.

Even the way Monica was killed shows some kind of ritual act. The killer had unprotected sex with her, then went ahead to slit her throut.

Detectives have not yet ruled out if there was a cult like inspiration behind the murder. High chance Jowie was following some online literature on illuminati and how to get rich quickly, from all information in public domain the young man loved big life but had no means, he capitalized on his looks to trap well off ladies ton sustain his lifestyle.

The slain business woman was found murdered with her throat slit and her body dumped in a bathtub inside her house on September 19.

According to a report by the investigators, the DNA analysis from samples of semen collected from Monica’s body matched those of Joe Irungu, the primary suspect in the case. DNA samples from Monica’s nail tips also matched those of Jowie.

Joe Irungu is expected to take a plea on Monday when he is expected to appear in court.