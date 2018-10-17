SHOCKING: Monica Kimani Murder Investigations Is PR, Millions Used To Cover Up

It is now becoming clear that the Monica Kimani murder investigations is mere PR meant to cool public anger. Police are yet to recover the murder weapon, other evidence is seemingly circumstantial.

Now, this revelations by the Star newspaper that on the day Monica arrived from Juba, South Sudan she had been briefly detained at the airport by Customs officials for holding huge sums undeclared foreign currency. Anybody holding more than $10,000 is obliged to declared at the customs, initial reports had indicated she had in excess of $60,000 in her possession.

It is also possible that she had millions of foreign currency in her apartment given the fact that is alleged to be a money laundering agent for a top South Sudanese warlord/politician/army general.

It looks like the millions of dollars Monica laundered are being used to cover up her murder otherwise how can one explain missing records at the airport? how come DCI has convenietly left out the airport saga? who called to help Monica clear at the airport? who did she bribed? why did KAA not file a report? KRA receipts showing the partial declaration of foreign currency?

It is reported that Monica was let go after a high flying individual called senior KAA/KRA officials at the airport to secure her release.

The incident has been handled with the strictest confidentiality, with no official records showing Monica was at the airport on the material day.

The Kenya Airport Authority Communication Manager Angela Tilitei has since distanced the institution from the incident.

“KAA does not have the mandate to detain any passengers. It is either immigration, port health or Kenya Airports Police Unit,” she told the Star.

Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa also said the matter never came to his attention adding that his officers only deal with passport matters.

“One thing I am sure of is that Monica never had a diplomatic passport as had been claimed. She bore the ordinary one,” he said.

“Secondly, with regard to whether she was detained for failing to declare the money she had, am not aware because that is the docket of the customs department,” Kihalangwa told the Star.

He however noted that if one is detained for more than an hour at the airport, an official report is supposed to be recorded.

There is no official record of her detention despite sources telling the Star that she was indeed held for about four hours at the airport after it emerged that she held more money than the $60,000 she had declared.

Investigators have told the court, where they have arraigned two suspects, that they are still investigating the possibility of money having been stolen from Monica in her killing.

“The investigations are ongoing to establish any money that could have been taken from the deceased’s house. The deceased was to travel out of the country,” an affidavit by investigating officer Maxwell Otieno reads.

He said they are tracing the money movement, persons involved, and how and who is currently in possession of the money.

Monica’s body was found inside a bathtub on September 21 by her brother who told police they had to break into the house after knocking several times. She was scheduled to fly to Dubai the same evening.

Both her feet and hands tied behind her back, an indication that she was tortured, according to the police.

Her throat had been slit, ear to ear and her mouth was taped shut, which police say are hallmarks of a professional killer.

“If you ask any KAA staff about Monica Kimani’s flight details, definitely you will hit a dead end. All the flights details have been taken,” said the officer.

The officer added that investigators should look at the CCTV footage to see how the KAA, immigration and customs officers detained Monica briefly without the knowledge of the police.

He said if Monica had legally declared the cash she was carrying, she could have been issued with a receipt from the immigration.

“There are no such records here. Information on Monica is scanty,” the officer said.

“The KAA officers are the ones mandated to screen baggage. In case of somebody carrying large amounts of cash, he or she is supposed to declare it with the customs department which issues a receipt. Immigration simply checks on the passports and visa,” the officer told the Star.

When screening baggage and they notice banned substances or illegal goods, KAA officers re supposed to alert airport police.

The officer said that in the case of Monica, JKIA security has discovered that she had cash but the KAA officer who screened her did not inform the police.

“The fellow informed the customs guys and the immigration fellows. There may have been collusion and Monica may have parted with some cash. She is also said to have called somebody who ordered the KAA officer to let her go,” the officer told the Star.

Talk is rife at JKIA about Monica carrying lots of cash in a bag but there are no answers to the unending questions about how she passed without a trace.

“We have a machine to screen people and another for goods. Those machines are accurate. The money must have been seen. CCTV cameras should be reviewed and the KAA officer who allowed her to pass arrested and prosecuted,” said one police officer.

conclusion: The dirty money from Juba is being used to cover up murder!

Read more; source: The Star