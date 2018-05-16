BREAKING: Miguna Miguna CANCELS Return To Kenya, Government Refuses To Release His Passport

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE!

Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

In view of the refusal by the Department of Immigration to issue me with a valid Kenyan passport and facilitate my unconditional re-entry into Kenya as ordered by the High Court and formally requested by the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights on my behalf, and on advice from legal counsel, I have instructed my advocates to immediately bring to the attention of the court the continued willful contempt of its orders.

I was determined to arrive home on schedule, however, just before my departure, I reluctantly cancelled my flight to Nairobi and postponed my next arrival date.

We will provide you with my new arrival date as soon as the court gives further directions on this matter.

Meanwhile, I urge all Kenyan patriots and members of the National Revolutionary Movement of Kenya (NRMKe) to engage in peaceful protests against the illegitimate regime’s continued violation of my rights and the rights of millions of Kenyans, its continued refusal to obey court orders, its looting of hundreds of billions of public resources and failure to adhere to and respect the constitution.

Hold processions, sit ins, street protests, hunger strikes and use all media at your disposals against the escalating tyranny and the culture of impunity.

NASA is dead and with ODM having essentially joined Jubilee, the NRMKe is the new Kenyan opposition. We will and must march on until we defeat those trying to institutionalize the culture of impunity. We must establish a merit based democratic society.

Viva!