BREAKING: Migori Governor’s PA Oyamo At Milimani Law Court, To Face Murder Charge

Michael Oyamo, the personal assistant to Migori Governor Okoth Obado, is currently at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

Sources told Citizen Digital that Oyamo was picked from Muthaiga Police Station where he had been received by officers on duty at 1am on arrival from Kisumu.

He was brought to Nairobi after being grilled for several hours at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations office in Kisumu.

Oyamo had been released from police custody in Homa Bay as per a court order but was rearrested by homicide detectives moments later and whisked away for interrogation.

On Tuesday, he underwent DNA tests alongside the Migori Governor Okoth Obado to establish whose unborn infant Sharon Otieno was carrying when she was killed.

Obado had earlier on presented himself at the DCI headquarters in Kisumu at around 9am after he was summoned by the DCI boss George Kinoti.

Obado and Nation journalist Barack Oduor are expected at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday morning as investigations into the murder of Sharon Otieno continue.