BREAKING: Migori Governor Okoth Obado QUESTIONED By DCI Police Over Sharon Otieno Murder

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is currently being grilled at the Kisumu DCI offices over the murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

Nation journalist Barrack Oduor who was with Sharon when they were kidnapped is also being questioned by homicide detectives.

Oduor claims that he and Sharon Otieno were to meet the PA to Governor Okoth Obado on the night they were abducted.

The PA, Michael Oyamo, is in police custody and was to appear in court on Tuesday morning where his bail application is to be considered.

The body of Sharon Otieno was discovered near Kopedo Forest, pathology report indicated that she died of massive breeding after being stabbed more 8 times, there were signs that she may have been raped.

A post-mortem examination conducted by the Government Pathologist revealed that the unborn baby also had stab wounds from the attack.

Some of the detectives from Nairobi sent to investigate the gruesome murder confessed they had never seen such a brutal act.

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji and Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe have indicated that a speedy probe will be conducted and those involved prosecuted.

“No one is above the law,” the DPP said last week.

Sharon Otieno was a second year student at Rongo University in Migori County.

Her death sparked outrage across the country with her fellow students taking to the streets and women leaders calling for justice.