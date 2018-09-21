BREAKING: Migori Governor Okoth Obado Arrested Over Murder Of Sharon Otieno

Migori Governor Okoth Obado was on Friday arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives at the department’s Nairobi/Kiambu headquarters.

According to local reporters, the governor was taken in for questioning where he spent the better part of the morning.

Reports further indicated that the governor was being held responsible for the brutal murder of Sharon Otieno, a second-year university student who was pregnant with his son.

Sources who spoke to the press further revealed that the governor was scheduled to record a statement with the police regarding the matter.

Obado was accompanied by his lawyer Cliff Ombeta who maintained that his client was not the man behind the murder.

The detectives had on Thursday hinted that an arrest would be made in connection with the murder case.

The arrest came days after tests matched Governor Obado’s DNA with that of the seven-month-old foetus Sharon was carrying at the time of her death.

“There are 99.9+% more chances that Zachariah Obado is the biological father of the donor of the DNA generated from the foetus that is Sharon’s child.

“Michael Juma Oyamo (the governor’s PA) is excluded as the biological father of the foetus,” the chemist’s report read in part.

A number of suspects are being held by police in connection with the tragic kidnapping and murder incident. These include Obado’s bodyguard Calvins Omondi, a clerk from the governor’s office Caspal Obiero and Obado’s PA Michael Oyamo.

