Migori County Again: Inmate escapes from Migori prison a month into his 3-year sentence

Police are pursuing a convict who escaped from Kendege Prison in Kuria East, Migori County on Wednesday evening.

The inmate, who has been serving a three-year jail term, was cleaning the prison’s compound in the company of other convicts when he jumped over the fence and escaped into a nearby thicket.

Kuria East OCPD Hamed Abdikadir said the inmate, who is a resident of the area, had been jailed a month ago after he was found guilty of stealing a motorcycle.

The disappearance of the convict comes a week after four remandees jumped from a police vehicle which was ferrying them from Rongo Law Courts to the Migori GK prison.

The four remandees, who disappeared into a neighboring sugarcane plantation at Stella area in Uriri Sub-County are still on the run.

Police have urged members of the public to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the escapees.