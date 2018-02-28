How Meru University Student Leader Was Murdered, Shot Dead

The unwarranted death of popular Meru University of Science and Technology Student Union Secretary general Evans Njoroge in the hands of police officers is yet another indictment on the unprofessionalism in the police service.

Evans was in a group of students who had taken to the streets to protests and demand the immediate removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Japhet K. Magambo for running down the institution.

According to witnesses, police chased the student leader before pumping several bullets in what some claim was a premeditated cold blood murder.

“Police chased after the student through my compound before one of the officers shot him within my farm,” Dominic Limiri recounted.

Earlier in the day, a whatsapp message had been sent warning the students of a police officer who was randomly shooting students with a pistol.

Kenya foremost blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, who was a former student at the institution before being expelled, took to twitter to demand for action against the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Source: TheInformerKE.Com