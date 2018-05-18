WHAT MEDIA DID NOT TELL YOU: Relationship Btn Waiguru, NYS 10B Scandal Suspect PS Lilian Mbogo

Youth PS Lillian Mbogo Omollo who was forced today to step aside to pave way for a comprehensive investigations in the latest 10Billion NYS scandal is alleged to be the main mastermind.

Just like her former boss who was said to have been the mastermind and beneficiary of NYS-I Scandal they both (Ann Waiguru and Lilian Mbogo Omollo) come from Mt Kenya. Waiguru from Kirinyaga and Lilian MBOGO Omollo is from Embu.

The two ladies from Mt Kenya are bossom budies who share a lot, it is reported (KahawaTungu.com) that governor Waiguru whose house is yet to be completed in Sagana, is a tenant in PS Lillian Omollo’s house.

Investigators are said to be focused on Lillian MBOGO Omollo after more than Ksh 200m was discovered in one of her accounts with the local banks.

The other point the detectives are looking at is a Mr Benard Ndugu who is a KRA official seconded to the Treasury as the IFMIS auditor.

Friends of Benard Ndung’u have recently noticed that he is building 5 buildings in Mathare 4A area with the houses coming up at a scary rate. Of the 5 buildings, 4 are 7 storey and one is 6 storey. Three of the buldings are all under different account names.

The construction of the 6 storey building is under his Standard Chartered account number 0100316097700 while one which was built in a record 6 months is under an Equity Bank account number 0010290543934 with the name of Phyllis Njoroge being used to mask the dealings.

Two of the buildings whose constructions commenced early this year are also on the 7th floor now with friends and co-workers suspecting that the money used in the projects are proceeds of NYS scandal.

While the President has ordered the PS and NYS boss to resign, it is alleged that nothing may happen to the two as Lillian Mbogo is married to Dick Oneko (Achieng’ Oneko’s son) who has always been rumoured to have been fathered by Jomo.

Dick Oneko closely resembles many of the J K family members.

This story was first published at KAHAWATUNGU.COM, click link to read more