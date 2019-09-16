Media barred as Justice Jessy Lesiit remands Sarah Wairimu for 10 days

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, the prime suspect in the murder of her husband Tob Cohen, will remain in police custody until September 26, 2019 when she will be arraigned for plea taking in the case.

Justice Jessy Lesiit, during Monday’s mention, also directed that mental assessment be done on Sarah within seven days.

The postmortem on the body of the deceased will be conducted on Tuesday in the presence of Sarah’s doctors as well as those of the victim.

Lawyers representing Sarah, Cohen’s family as well as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and his investigating team were also gagged from prosecuting the matter in the media. Similarly, the court ordered the media not to report on investigations in the case.

The prosecution told the court that it will disclose all the evidence that it has once Sarah answers to the charge of murder.

“We are holding nothing back and we are very alive to the obligations and duties,” said State Counsel Nicholas Mutuku.

Mr. Mutuku also blamed the defense for delaying the matter arguing that the defense has taken them in circles on the whereabouts of the deceased.

Philip Murgor had earlier accused the prosecution of detaining his client for over 20 days saying it (prosecution) only has a charge sheet that has no evidence attached to it and therefore asked the court to grant Sarah cash bail.

“I’m requesting that the court strikes a blow for the rights of the accused person, the accused has been held in custody from 20th of last month, little or nothing has been done, there’s no further reason to hold the subject,” said Murgor.

Prosecution however stated that it will oppose the application for bail saying there are compelling reasons as to why Sarah should not be released.

The court, according to the charge sheet, heard that Sarah – between July 19 and July 20 – within Nairobi County jointly with others killed Tob Cohen.

The body of the Dutch businessman was found in a septic tank at his Kitisuru home in Nairobi last Friday.

Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki had last week told the court that they can charge an accused person with murder whether there is a body or not, revealing that they had evidence to charge her with the murder.