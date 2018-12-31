NIS Informer exposes Court cases lawyer Prof Ojienda used to mint Billions, Why DPP Ordered his arrest

By Matsanga David

THESE ARE SAMPLES OF THE CASES /TRUTH BE TOLD

HOW OJIENDA MINTS BILLIONS

Prof. Tom Ojienda is one of Kenya’s richest lawyers. But his latest brush with the law has put a spot light on his past and how he made his billions.

1. Cane Farmers VS Mumias Sugar Co (Kakamega 134/2014)

Ojienda files a case against Mumias on ‘behalf of Sugar cane farmers’ when Mumias plans to import sugar from Uganda to supplement low harvest. Only Kenyan farmers did not know the case was even in court. Mumias paid 12 million to Ojienda…none of which got to the clueless farmers.



2. Employees VS Mumias Sugar Co (Nairobi H.C 221/2013)

After Kidero introduces plans for an automated processor at Mumias, workers union ‘files’ a case against Mumias company against implementation of automation. Only workers at Mumias knew of the automation and knew nothing about the case. Ojienda cleared 15 million from Mumias in out of court settlement.

3. Kenya Consumers vs Mumias Sugar Co (Lamu 106/2011)

Increase in sugar price and severe shortage prompts Kenyan consumers to sue Mumias Sugar for bad faith. Ojienda files mega suit for 300 million. Again, case is settled out of court within a week for 30 million before media can publicize. Ojienda shares with his network, pockets 13 million.

4. Nairobi County vs Witchdoctors (Kibera 224/2014)

On behalf of Nairobi County, Ojienda files a case against advertising witch doctors services. The suite settles for 24 million, Ojienda and co pocket the money and the witch doctors didn’t even know they were being sued.



5. Residents Vs Nairobi County (urban planning committee) (Nairobi H.C. 705/2015)

Following flooding in Nairobi, case is filed against Nairobi County by residents of Kibera, Mathare and Kawangware. The residents didn’t know the case was even in court and the final settlement of 42.3 million is collected by Ojienda.

These are just a few of the bogus cases Prof. Ojienda used to make himself a billionaire.

He has a network of judges and lawyers who push the case through court and receive a cut from the payments and settlements.

These are the same lawyers and judges who are protesting his arrest.

KKF SUPPORTERS 30.12.2018