I did not call for DP Ruto’s resignation- CS Matiangi jumps gun

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has threatened to sue NTV over a story alleging that he had called for the resignation of Deputy President William Ruto.

Matiang’i in a statement issued on Thursday August 2o, 2020 denied having asked the DP to resign.

In the statement, Matiang’i said NTV, “misreported” the remarks he made while being grilled by the Senate Committee on National Security on Wednesday, August 19. The CS appeared before the committee alongside Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and DCI boss George Kinoti to explain the controversial arrests of three senators on Monday.

The unverified report is a misrepresentation of the true record of the proceedings readily and publicly available, even to NTV, in Parliament's Hansard records. The net effect of such fabrications can cause disharmony in the executive arm of government. — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) August 20, 2020

During the trio’s grilling session, the media was barred from covering the event.

NTV, in its 9pm news bulletin reported that Matiang’i had called for the resignation of DP Ruto over remarks he (Ruto) made on Twitter, which stated that the Jubilee administration was not elected to “bully citizens and intimidate leaders”.

The bipartisan Senate Committee to build WIN-WIN consensus is great wisdom and leadership.The abuse of police&criminal justice to bully citizens,threaten & intimidate leaders and now blackmail senate is WRONG.VERY WRONG. It's NOT the reason millions woke up early to vote for us — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 18, 2020

The news outlet reported that following DP Ruto’s remarks, Matiang’i called for the deputy president’s resignation so that he “can be free to lead Opposition activities against the Government of the Day”.

Matiang’i now says he never made such statements, and has instructed his lawyers to take an action against the media house.

“The Ministry is also aware that the Cabinet Secretary has referred the matter to his lawyers for further action,” reads part of the statement.