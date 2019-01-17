Maraga torn apart as Kenyans react to 4 million fine given to a NYS tendepreneur who took away 47.6M

Kenyans have reacted negatively to amount that a court opted for seleso Karanja to pay after he allegedly took away 47.5 million shillings from the NYS as a former Supply Chain Assistant .

Karanja was given an option of 4 yrs imprisonment or a fine of Sh4M for fraudulently inserting the name of Dama Services Ltd for procurement of training materials.

BREAKING: Court convicts Selesio Karanja, former Supply Chain Assistant @NYS to 4 yrs imprisonment or a fine of Sh4M for fraudulently inserting the name of Dama Services Ltd for procurement of training materials. #AntiCorruption_ODPP #NYSI_Prosecution — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) January 17, 2019

HERE ARE SOME OF THE REACTIONS:

This guy Selesio Karanja should have paid 47M + 4M then sent to 4yrs in jail. The judiciary is now aiding both terrorism and corruption. — Hillary Skimm Ochieng (@hillarySkimm) January 17, 2019

@dkmaraga courts are unbelievable. You steal 46 million; you released for 4 million….less than 10% of the whole loot! Should be 50 million to deter future theft. Dissappointed. Selesio Karanja — Kalos Says (@KaruguMureithi) January 17, 2019

If you want to be respected by kenyan courts engage in terror or corruption they love the two but try and become a chicken thief utaozea ndani oria. Selesio karanja. — TheBlackManKing (@kengithuku1) January 17, 2019

The conviction of Selesio Karanja regarding NYS 1 theft is PR by failing Judiciary under CJ Maraga the real thieves are Anne Waiguru, former PS Mangiti and Kabura. — MWAMUDZ 🐦🌴 (@MwamudzHK) January 17, 2019

Ex-Devolution Ministry staffer Selesio Karanja jailed for "four years" should he fail to pay "Sh4m" fine over "Sh47.6m" NYS tender fraud…, Aki Kenya🤔 — Kao Chic 🇰🇪 (@Emmah017) January 17, 2019

CORRUPTION TAX Selesio Karanja gets a fine of 4M for 47.3 M Fraud Case at NYS? HE GETS TO ENJOY 43Million! IKO SHIDA Khawar Qureshi

Nyeri

Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/9gAlmX5fJK — MWANANCHI (@Mwana_nchi) January 17, 2019

This Selesio Karanja loots 46M,

He's penanced 4M, balance left after penance is 42M. This simply means steal more and you safe but steal less and you rot in custody — Rafiki_ke 🇰🇪 (@fidel_Ke) January 17, 2019

The Option of Fine should be removed in all corruption related cases.

Selesio Karanja should serve his term AND pay the Fine. — Kiilu Ndeti (@KiiluNdeti) January 17, 2019

Selesio Karanja, who is a church elder, was charged alongside former PS Peter Mangiti and 22 others. https://t.co/ERJGCCz197 via @TheStarKenya — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) January 17, 2019

Selesio Karanja rides home with 47.3 million stolen and told to pay a fine of 4million. meanwhile, a lawmaker in Ghana put the image of a corruption operative on TV because of exposing rot in football. He was later assassinated. So sad. — Mzalendo KE (@caffairschannel) January 17, 2019

What is a poultry 4million out of 47million?

Selesio karanja paying the peanut 4million like githeri. pic.twitter.com/VLGqJIyldk — ping pong #2⃣5⃣4⃣🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) January 17, 2019

Selesio Karanja has just got away with the loot he took from the public coffers! Obviously after stealing 47.3M he cant fail to pay 4M fine! When you steal, go for huge/large sums of money. You will pay a "small" fine,be free and then join politics to protect your loot! — Lloyd Onyango (@lloydOnyango) January 17, 2019