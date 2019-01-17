Kenya Today

Maraga torn apart as Kenyans react to 4 million fine given to a NYS tendepreneur who took away 47.6M

Kenyans have reacted negatively to amount that a court opted for seleso Karanja to pay after he allegedly took away 47.5 million shillings from the NYS as a former Supply Chain Assistant .
Karanja was given an option of 4 yrs imprisonment or a fine of Sh4M for fraudulently inserting the name of Dama Services Ltd for procurement of training materials.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE REACTIONS:

Comments

  1. In the spirit of handshake

    The two leaders should come up with deadly laws now

    This is the time

    Mobilise all their mps and pass those new laws in record time

    Now change the words economic crimes in ‘economic terrorism’

    1)You pay 100 times what you stole
    2)No- bail during hearings
    3) your entire family also is enjoined and all your assets wether good or badly acquired will be auctioned by the state

    Copy the Asia countries system

    Make it so painful in real times to send a deadly message

    Handshake can change these scenarios very fast permanently

    Kenyans will support the two leaders

    Make is so painfull

