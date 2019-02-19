Man who was arrested for trying to flee KNH with baby over 56000 bill released

Bonface Murage Wangechi has been released for trying to escape with a baby over a Ksh.56,000 hospital bill at KNH.

On Tuesday morning, the court handed Bonface Murage Wangechi a 3-month suspended sentence.

This means he will be on State watch for the said period and expected not to commit any other offence.

The court was told that Murage digs trenches in Rongai to provide for the family and his wife is jobless.

The 22-year-old had been charged that on February 16, 2019, he attempted to escape with a one-month-old baby girl in an attempt to defraud Kenyatta National Hospital.

He pleaded guilty to the charge before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe.

KNH security guards intercepted the man as he was leaving the facility and asked him to open his blue carrier bag but he refused.

They forcefully opened it and found a baby inside.

Investigations later revealed that the baby was admitted to KNH and the father could not afford to pay the hospital bill accrued after admission.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko later paid the hospital bill.