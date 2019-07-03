Man stabbed to death over a woman in a night club

Residents of Ndhiwa in Homabay county were on Monday night left in shock after an Administration Police(AP) stabbed another man to death over a woman.

The events ensued in a bar as they were enjoying drinks in a bar in Ndhiwa.

The officer attached to Nguku AP post,(name withheld) stabbed the 36-year-old Alphonce Owiti Apolo in the Stomach.

Reports by Ramogi fm indicate that an eyewitness disclosed that the fight broke out when the deceased and the officer were sharing a drink together with the woman before a fight broke out between them.

The woman is said to have rushed to a nearby hall where residents were watching the Africa Cup Of Nations(AFCON) match between Kenya and Senegal to seek help.

Homa-Bay County Deputy Police Commander Samuel Obara confirmed the incident saying a team of multi-agency investigators had been dispatched to the ground to establish the motive of the attack.

However, the said officer is yet to be arrested so as to establish the accusation.

The body of the deceased was later moved to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary.

