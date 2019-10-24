Man of ‘god’ charged with defilement in Migori

A chaplain from Moi Nyatike Secondary School in Nyatike Sub County has been charged with defiling a 17-year-old girl.

According to a report from the County Children’s Officer John Odinya, the incident occurred between October 19- 21, 2019.

The girl had been reported missing.

The report further indicated that the minor returned home on October 21, 2019 at 5am and after being subjected to a medical examination was found to be pregnant.

The suspect, Chaplain Joash Ouma Randa, appeared before Migori Magistrate Moses Obiero on Wednesday and denied the charges.

He was released on Ksh. 200,000 bond or surety of the same amount.