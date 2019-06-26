Man jailed for stealing 3 sacks of maize

A 30-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to six months imprisonment by Bondo Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court after he pleaded guilty to charges of stealing maize.

The court was told that on the night of June 21, 2019 at Wagusu Village in Bondo sub-county, James Okumu Kizito was caught stealing maize from a farm owned by one George Odero Akama.

Villagers reportedly found him in possession of a motorbike and three sacks of maize before they alerted the area chief who called the police.

Okumu pleaded guilty to the charges and asked for forgiveness but Bondo Resident Magistrate Edwin Wasike remained adamant that he deserved a deterrent penalty to serve as an example to others.

