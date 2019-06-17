Man burns wife for cooking him light meal in Mwea

A 27-year-old woman is nursing injuries at a private hospital in Kirinyaga County after she was attacked by her husband following a disagreement involving food.

According to the victim’s aunt, the man, Peter Ngugi aged 32, had asked his wife to cook Githeri but she went ahead to cook rice.

Angered by the wife’s action, the man grabbed a burning stove and threw it at his wife, leaving her with serious burns.

The couple who live at Ngurubani village in Mwea has been married for two years and have two children.

The woman is admitted at Mwea Private Hospital, Nurubani and is reported to be in a stable condition.

Acting Mwea-East OCPD Lucas Chebet said the suspect is expected to be arrested and arraigned.