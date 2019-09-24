Man arrested for kidnapping himself, coning colleagues, FRAUD!

Police in Kirinyaga county are investigating a case where a 30-year-old man allegedly kidnapped himself.

Wilson Maina Wamugunda went missing on September 3 but was later found with over Ksh. 40,000.

The disappearance of the boda boda operator had caused panic in Sagana town after his alleged captors demanded ransom money.

His colleagues allegedly started raising funds and sent as instructed to the phone number they had been given.

According to Mwea West OCPD Stephen Wenda, police had been searching for the man for almost three weeks.

When they found him, he had Ksh.40,000 on him but could not explain where the money had come from.

He was arrested and taken to Sagana Police Station before he was arraigned in court.

“We have been given 7 days to investigate because we felt that what he was telling us and the facts presented were not adding up. One of the SIM cards we found on him had Ksh. 40,000,” said the OCPD.