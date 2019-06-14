Chief Justice Maraga suspends Judge who issued illegal court orders in favour of Governor Waititu

Kiambu Principal Magistrate Brian Khaemba has been suspended by Chief Justice David Maraga.

The suspension, which was ordered on Thursday, is said to have been caused by the Magistrate’s decision to grant anticipatory bail to Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Maraga suspended Khaemba following recommendations by the Judiciary Ombudsman who claimed he had conducted himself in a manner likely to suggest he has a personal interest in the matter.

“…You were required to explain why in the morning of May 23, whereas you had reported to be unwell and allowed to be away from duty thus necessitating the adjournment of all matters listed before you on that day, you went to court and handled only one matter that had not been allocated to or listed before you,” the letter read in part.

According to our inside source, the magistrate had been transferred to a different place but was bribed to help the embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Khaemba is expected to file his response within 14 days of failure to which disciplinary action will be instituted without any reference being made to him.

“While on suspension, you shall receive nil salary. Your transfer to Thika Law Courts is hereby cancelled.

“You are therefore required to report to the Chief Magistrate, Kiambu Law Courts, every Friday,” CJ Maraga states.

The magistrate was also ordered to hand over all government property in his possession to the Chief Magistrate, Kiambu Law Courts.

Khaemba issued a Ksh500,000 anticipatory bail to Governor Waititu on May 23, a move that drew widespread criticism.