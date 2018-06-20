Magistrate In Trouble After High Court Overturned Fake Ruling Over NYS Suspects

THANKING all of you who supported the position that even persons charged with economic crimes deserve bond/bail and fair trial. And for those who celebrated the denial of bail, its your day to learn that our country is governed by a constitution that we enacted in 2010.

We may not like what we voluntarily passed but one thing is that we can’t amend it according to our emotions and prejudices. THAT constitution creates a judiciary that MUST be independent of arm twisting by the executive. Yes there was a time when Parliament removed all security of tenure for judges then reinstated it. We still have judges in Kenya who don’t flow with the marketplace opinion. Who still remember that at the end of the day they are sworn to defend the constitution and to administer justice. And justice is what is spelt out in the law, not what our hearts and souls believe it should be.

By Wahome Thuku via FB

THE trial of the NYS suspects now starts with what we call Pre-Trial conference tomorrow. This is just a housekeeping session for the accused and their lawyers to confirm they have received all witness lists and statements and every other document that the prosecution will use against them in that case. Its the right of an accused to get every statement and document and the trial can’t start before that has happened, no matter how small a case may be. Also to agree on how the trials will proceed.

IT shall be time for the truth to be tables and tested through cross examination. And as much as we may want people convicted and jailed tomorrow, the due process must be followed no matter how slow or how frustrating. THAT is what I defend and I don’t compromise on that.