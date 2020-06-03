MADNESS: ”Uhuru wants to kill me like Jomo Kenyatta did to JM Kariuki, Mboya” – Hon Moses Kuria cries

Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria has completely lost it, he is gone bananas, total crazy, he now claims President Uhuru is after his life and that the System wants to kill him the way it did during Mzee Jomo Kenyatta era.

“So what after you kill me? Am I the last one who will speak the truth to you and your power ?”- Hon Kuria says in another post.



Hon Kuria has taken to social media where he listed all politicians who were killed during Mzee Jomo Kenyatta era during parallels with the young Kenyatta (Uhuru). This is a direct attack on the president and not the system as it were, that is why he has only listed prominent personalities that were killed during Jomo Kenyatta’s reign and not during Moi and Kibaki.

Hon Kuria now says he will join the list of assassinations orchestrated by the Kenyattas, here is the list he gave on social media;

“Kungu Karumba

Dr Johnstone Muthiora

Pio Gama Pinto

Tom Mboya

JM Kariuki

The take-home message of the day

The sword never went back without meat

Lord Hear Us

“ – Hon Kuria posted on Social

