MADNESS: ”Uhuru wants to kill me like Jomo Kenyatta did to JM Kariuki, Mboya” – Hon Moses Kuria cries

Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria has completely lost it, he is gone bananas, total crazy, he now claims President Uhuru is after his life and that the System wants to kill him the way it did during Mzee Jomo Kenyatta era.
“So what after you kill me? Am I the last one who will speak the truth to you and your power ?”- Hon Kuria says in another post.
Hon Kuria has taken to social media where he listed all politicians who were killed during Mzee Jomo Kenyatta era during parallels with the young Kenyatta (Uhuru). This is a direct attack on the president and not the system as it were, that is why he has only listed prominent personalities that were killed during Jomo Kenyatta’s reign and not during Moi and Kibaki.
Hon Kuria now says he will join the list of assassinations orchestrated by the Kenyattas, here is the list he gave on social media;
“Kungu Karumba
Dr Johnstone Muthiora
Pio Gama Pinto
Tom Mboya
JM Kariuki
The take-home message of the day
The sword never went back without meat
Lord Hear Us
“ – Hon Kuria posted on Social
Comments
Anonymous says
Be bold and smoke this bustard kid of a fossil assassin killer and a thief. His DNA is the same and his satanic ways are the same. The late MP before you was assassinated in killing his ICC case.
Your zombie tribe voted for this fraudster vampire grounded by COVID-19 in all of his missions in looted money laundering. All that is in his empty skull is reading riot draft in rubber stamping his looting legacy.
You can curse him to be down by COVID-19 for real and it will surely come to pass, cos, GOD has rejected him and his abyss regime of the day lead by mungikis and a fraudster vampire thief.