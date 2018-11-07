‘Woman Eater’ Puts Lover In Jail, Wants to Swindle her 300million Hotel In Kiambu

Who owns Ridgeways Inn?

An Asian owns the land, he had given Wambui’s Dad a lease to run the place, sometime in 2015, Wambui’s Dad became sick and couldn’t be able to run the place. Wambui had just come back from Australia and Dad let her run the premise. The lease ended in 2016.

When Wambui came back from Australia, she met Woman eater. Na kama kawaida, if you running a place and you get a lover he/she will help you run the business. He didn’t chip in anything.

They opened up a company Bebadis which was to be like a Jumuia kinda thing but the idea flopped…… They had a Paybillnumber with Bebadis so instead of registering a Ridgeways Paybill she used Bebadis Paybill as a collection Paybill after the Bebadis company failed.

Bebadis Co has no asset, it was just being used as a Collection paybill.

Woman eater Kimani wanted to run Ridgeways, so after Baba Wambui’s lease expired, he came up with the idea Bebadis Co should run Ridgeways Inn. The agents were not comfortable with Womaneater coz of his temper so Wambui opened up a new company which secured the lease from the agents. (Woman eater doesn’t know about this.)

Where Problems started.

When woman eater went for the Ruracio, he drove in Wambui’s Mercedes. Wambui’s relatiives asked him who goes to ask for their girl in hand driving her car and living in her house? Secondly, they knew about the over 100M he had conned people and he was asked if he was to tag along their daughter with his Masaibus. Man got mad and decided to teach that family a lesson using the stamp technicality after signing the resigning document.

This man is a Fraudster.

Wambui has been in Nyandarua Police cells since Friday.

All documents are with the CID.

