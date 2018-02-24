Loud Mouth Lawyer Ahmednassir Forced To Apologize To Ch Maraga Over Sub-Judice

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has noted his duty to comment on Supreme Court orders as he is a citizen, much like everybody else.

Abdullahi said this via Twitter on Saturday after Chief Justice David Maraga told him off following his comments on social media.

Their altercation occurred at the Supreme Court on Friday, during the hearing of an application by the DPP, for stay orders by the appellate court on freeing two Iranians serving a 15-year jail term for terrorism.

WHY SOCIAL MEDIA?

Maraga said they were worried that the lawyer commented on court issues on social media.

“This is a court which you appear to have no regard for yet you are coming before it…,” he told Abdullahi who wanted to make his submissions on the case.

But Abdullahi told the judges that some of their landmark decisions to stay Appeal Court verdicts were against the law because of lack of jurisdiction.

Maraga then said: “Do you want to litigate before this court or do you want to litigate elsewhere? You are arguing your case out there. And we were wondering whether you wanted to argue it here.

The lawyer interrupted saying he had not litigated the matter elsewhere.

“My Lord, I wish you would hear me out. With due respect, the comment I made is very valid – that this Supreme Court has no jurisdiction to detain people. It is a matter the President of this court should be more concerned about than anything else.”

But Maraga referred back to concerns about the forum in which the lawyer raised the issue.

“I know [all that] very well, Mr Ahmednasir. We are wondering about the forum … the forum where you you were making those comments.”

A defiant Abdullahi noted no gag order prevented him from commenting on anything said in court.

“Is there a gag order for me not to comment about anything that happens in this court, My Lord? I don’t think there is a gag order. This court has to be careful about these things.”

But he added: “Okay, my Lord. I am sorry. I apologise. I am sorry about that.”