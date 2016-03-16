Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

List of TOP TEN Most CORRUPT Counties

27 Comments

Eighty-one per cent of respondents in a survey by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission stated that corruption, poor service delivery, tribalism, shoddy implementation of projects and embezzlement of funds are rampant in the counties.

Garissa topped the most corrupt county governments followed by Kisii, Nyamira, Narok, Marsabit, Murang’a, Bomet, Nairobi, Kiambu and Homa Bay while public officers in Nandi, Kericho and Machakos were perceived to be the least corrupt.

“Further analysis by county reveals nine out of 10 respondents in Garissa county observed some form of corruption being practised by public officers followed by Kisii (78.99%), Nyamira (75.23%) and Marsabit (71.01%). On the other hand, Nandi (4.95%), Kericho (5.62%) and Machakos (6.86%) recorded the least observations of corrupt practices in public offices,” the National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2015 says.

Murang’a topped the counties with the highest average of times a bribe was demanded by a county official.

It was followed by Embu, Bomet, Kisii , with Wajir coming as fifth most likely county where officials sought bribes.

In Elgeyo Marakwet for instance, it was noted there is negative ethnicity, where non Keiyos or Marakwets are marginalised by not being favoured in bursaries. A case in point is a Luo man married to a Kamba whose children were denied bursaries yet they were bright.

The governor and senator are both from Marakwet so Marakwets are favoured in employment.

In Kakamega, there was procurement irregularities, bribery, abuse of office and embezzlement of funds between Sh5 million and Sh10 million in procurement offices of all county departments. This is attributed to high competition among traders and suppliers in procurement.

Bomet was noted for high wastage because of existing loopholes and lack of a monitoring committee to oversee the use of funds at the county government level. County government officials are also not protected due to the powers vested in governors.

West Pokot county leaders are accused of engaging in rampant corruption and acquiring plots in the county, Kitengela and Trans Nzoia with proceeds of corruption. The executives cited as the most corrupt are building apartments in West Pokot’s Bendera area. School building projects and hotel for county assembly were only initiated to get kickbacks from the contractors.

The survey indicates nepotism is rampant at the Turkana government in the employment of county workers. Only those perceived to be politically correct are employed, some without being interviewed because they have bribed officials. Areas which voted in a person in office are more developed than others.

Comments

  6. WestPokot is really hard hit by this pandemic.Everything else in the County ranging from conflicts of interest where MCAs instead of over-sighting are involved in contractual jobs with kickbacks taking toll.
    Rampant looting and sexual harassments in exchange of jobs and contracts carry the day.Impunity is real here .I state this with accuracy and precision and at 99.9% confidence level.EACC is sleeping agreatdeal!

    Reply Report comment

  7. You people in Kenya, you should not keep on complaining over corruption. Take action, In Tanzania we have decided to choose a man of its kind Dr Magufuli Pombe John, Soon you we will declare Tanzania as corruption free zone. Your welcome.

    Reply Report comment

  12. Turkana are misusing fund throung allowances instead of putting in development activities. what you have said above is true they value ‘whom do you know’

    Reply Report comment

  13. “Further analysis by county reveals nine out of 10 respondents in Garissa county observed some form of corruption being practised by public officers” how was this respondent taken. Surveys was conducted in houses here in Garissa due to manipulation. EACC is corruption it’s talking about, irony at its best.

    Reply Report comment

  14. Garissa iam advising. The gavanor to take action against. Corrupt officers this is. Very. Serious allegation. Pls. Act. Without. Fearing. We are the people elected you

    Reply Report comment

  16. Vihiga Should be Mentioned
    With 2.5b debt why leave it out?
    How about the Non-carcinogenic ,Non pyrogenic and non teratogenic STAINLESS STEEL 4stroke engine powered Wheel burrow meant to carry meat from underweight cow county Man?

    Reply Report comment

  25. Kudos Meru county ,,,Our county is not amongst top ten ,,,corrupt counties ,,dis means ou governor his Excellency Mr Munya is against corruption ,,,as I can see ,,he has tried by hook and crooks ,,,Thank u so much ,,,GOD BLESS MERU COUNTY ,,,GOD BLESS KENYAN

    Reply Report comment

  26. Kudos Meru county ,,,Our county is not amongst top ten ,,,corrupt counties ,,dis means our governor his Excellency Mr Munya is against corruption ,,,as I can see ,,he has tried by hook and crooks ,,,Thank u so much ,,,GOD BLESS MERU COUNTY ,,,GOD BLESS KENYAN

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer