EXPOSED: List of Suspects Arrested For LOOTING Sh9Billion From NYS, Majority Are From Mt Kenya- See List

Police have published names of the NYS officials who were arrested in relation to looting of Sh9 billion from the NYS.

Police confirmed 13 of the suspects were arrested in Nairobi while four were rounded up in Naivasha, among them Ann Wanjiku who allegedly pocketed Sh59m after ‘supplying air’.

They were taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for processing after passing the night at Muthaiga police station.

They include among others;

1. Richard Ndubai – NYS Director-General

2. Sam Michuki – deputy NYS director general

3. Peter Muchui

4. Matano Odoyo – NYS

5. Sammy Mbugua

6. Timothy Kiplangat Rotich

7. Wellanalo Mulup

8. David Kirui

9. Ferdinard Matavo

10. Keziah Mwangi

11. Duba Galgalo

12. Isaiah Adalo Chopia

13. James Thuita Nderitu – businessman

14. Yvonne Wanjiku Ngugi – businesswoman

14. Youth Affairs PS Lillian Mbogo surrendered to the police at DCI headquarters on Monday morning.

