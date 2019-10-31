List of money laundering acts Lawyer Tom Ayieko Okundi has been involved in, billions

Mr Tom Ayieko Okundi, the principal partner of the affected law firm, is a man with a colourful legal career ever since he was certified to practice in 1996.

Lawyer Tom Okundi is one guy who has even silenced the press, his stories appear nowhere not forgetting that he is a top lawyer whose photographs do not exist. Is this guy a ghost lawyer? Kenya today will expose more to you on our final findings.

Lawyer Tom Okundi (Ayieko) of the Okundi & Company Advocates was used by senior fake gold scammer Jared Otieno.

When working with Oraro and Rachier advocates, he played a key role in the 1998 scandal of grabbed Karura Forest plots.

Parliament was told that he commissioned tens of companies that were allocated land in the forest. He would later argue that he was duped into being part of the deal and that he failed to check the authenticity of the companies’ directors and their signatures.

House is crumbling and the truth is coming to the surface. Believing that proceeds of fake gold scam was being held in a law firm, police sort orders to freeze their bank accounts and was granted by a court in Nairobi.

Principal magistrate Martha Nanzushi allowed the application by the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) freezing two accounts of Okundi & Company Advocates for three months.

The court was told that the two accounts, one at Stanbic Bank and another at Standard Chartered, hold $3 million (about Sh300 million), on behalf of Jared Kiasa Otieno and Chris Philip Okeyo Obure.

DCI investigators believe that Ayieko has been working in cohort with gold scammer Jared Otieno to defraud unsuspecting foreigners in an elaborate fraud scheme that has seen them make away with billions.

The suspected fraud lawyer is not new to fake gold scams, in 2015, a UK citizen Ken Fazakerley fell a victim to their schemes and was allegedly robbed of his Sh22,000,000 according to a lawsuit Ken had filed against Ayieko.

In what now seems to be a familiar pattern, Ayieko’s law firm was used to receive the money from Fazakerley.

Police now believe Tom Okundi is a key role player in the fake gold syndicate with his position of receiving cash payments from scam victims.

A puzzle that investigators are now trying to unravel is how long the lawyer has been involved in this fraud scheme, how many people he has scammed and the general scale of the heists.

According to documents that were exclusively exposed in this site, Ayieko’s law firm received Sh300M from Simuong Group Company Ltd. It is alleged that the money was fraudulently paid to Mr Otieno the gold scammer who has already been charged in court. Police suspect the two are partners in crime.

It is alleged that using fraudulent tricks and displaying heavy metal boxes, packed with genuine gold bars and an office trading as Nirone Safe Keeping, they pretended to be carrying out genuine gold business. They were further accused of counterfeiting Ghana customs stickers, purporting them to be genuine.

The court heard that between February 8 and 25, Mr Chanthavong ( a director of Simoung Group Company) who deals in buying and selling of gold, was allegedly lured to house No. 12 at Kaputei Gardens in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area and lost $3 million after being duped that the items he bought were genuine gold.

DCI has now opened inquiry file according to reports on Tom Okundi with plans to investigate him with the offence of money laundering and proceedings of crimes.

Kenya Today is doing its last mile lead on the damning expose on fake gold syndicate and will update on how everything goes in a deal where Lawyer Tom Okundi and friend siphoned knowing that they have a tight connection with the powerful and the mighty from airport authorities, police and even high ranking state officers and many politicians.