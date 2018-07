List Of Kenya Power Employees Charged Of Looting Millions From The Company

KPLC OFFICERS to be charged.

1.Dr. Ben Chumo – Former MD & CEO KPLC

2.Dr. Ken Tarus – GM, Finance (as he then was)

3.Beatrice Meso – GM, Corporate Affairs & Company Secretary

4.Peter Mungai Kinuthia- GM, Business Strategy

5.Joshua Mutua- GM, Commercial Services

6.Abubakar Swaleh – GM, Human Resource & Administration

7.Samuel Ndirangu – GM, Information Communications Technology

8.Stanley Mutwiri – GM, Infrastructure Development

9.Benson Muriithi – GM, Network Management

10.Peter Mwicigi – GM, Regional Co-Ordination

11.John Ombui – GM, Supply Chain