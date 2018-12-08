List of DP Ruto allies to be questioned by DPP over corruption and mismanagement of public institutions

By Anwar Sadat

Political coverage and insurance is not eternal, especially in countries that practice pseudo democracy like in kenya where we change presidents every 10 years, So don’t over do things just because your political father asks you to.

The guys below are now learning it the hard way:

1. Joe Sang – KPC Managing Director.

2. Newton Terer- NCPB Managing Director.

3. Ben Chumo- KPLC Managing Director.

4. Mrs. Lily Koros- KNH CEO

5. Mr. Ken Tarus- KPLC Managing Director.

6. Mr. Charles Tanui-KPC Managing Director.

7. Mr. Josphat Kipkoech Sirma-KPC Chief Engeener

8. Mr. Cornel Kiprotich- NCPB Finance Manager.

9. Mr. Vincent Cheruiyot- KPC Supply chain Manager

10. Mr. Wilber Kurgat- NHIF Finance Director.

They thought nobody will question their mismanagement of public resources. They were stealing to support the re-election of their Jubilee President and the future election of another Jubilee thief, then the handshake happened!

Always remember power is temporary and they say in French, “Rumo kit gikmoko. Rumo ok tam” (Finish is the color of things. Finish is not refused.), that which has a beginning, must have an end someday.



