List of Corruption cases that Raila is pushing to be prosecuted via handshake goodwill, baba is working!

By Cyprian Nyamwamu

1. Weston Hotel land ownership is not a corruption scandal that needs determination? Is it KCAA land or not?

2. Nearly 145bn Eurobond bond money did not reach treasury/CBK? The Auditor General was harassed because he spoke on this? Raila tabled evidence. Do we forget about it and move on?

3. NYS billions were stolen by people in government? DPP you didn’t find a thing around Ann or the saloonist? Who registered those 20 Companies for? Murkomen’s law firm was not involved? Will to fight corruption really?

4. Parastatals especially KPC, KPLC all the rest is mind boggling.

5. SGR financing, contracting all of it is a big corruption scandal

6. The Kenya Airports authority needs to be audited from its revenues, the Fund, contracts, all the way;

7. The Youth fund scandal?

8. The Uwezo fund billions?

9. The Ruaraka Land scandal is mega and must be unearthed fully.

10. The 15billion CCTV project, where are the CCTVs? Who was contracted?

11. Ministry of Health’s Afyagate billions that were used to make tin container clinics whose cost is not a tenth of the money stolen?

12. The maize and fertilizer scandal hitting North Rift farmers , where are we now with these ripoff?

13. The University pension contributions seem to be in jeopardy. Massive rip off.

14. KU’s debt financed projects are said to be in the red;

15. Our good old NHIF, NSSF corruption is extensive;

16. Corruption in the police service, in the DCI involving cases of drug trafficking, contraband, murder cases; investigations related corruption;

17. Corruption at EACC where detectives are bribed to kill cases;

18. Corruption in the judiciary with judges taking bribes to give favourable judgements;

19. Corruption in the ministry of education;

Corruption in county governments , the executive and Assemblies;

20. Corruption in KRA is expansive. Did you see two cars with the same number plate? How do KRA junior officer have hundreds of millions of assets and cash in their name?

21. IEBC corruption oiling the rigging machinery, chickengate etc

22. Ministry of tourism corruption giving conservancy land to foreigners in the Northern Lands Range Trust..

23. Parliamentary corruption, bribery,

24. CDF corruption in 290 constituencies?

25. KQ rip off resulting in that 26billion induced loss?

26. The gun license suspension is a prime corruption duct, avenue coming up shortly;

27. The stadiums billions scandal?

28. The primary school Laptops billions scandal?

29. Are 26 Parastatals about to be sold out? To finance the budget?

30. Safaricom has become a loaning facility? They is not corruption? Who is regulating this ripoff?

31. Banks are loaning to government and not private agencies and individuals? That is not corruption?

32. Kshs. 68 billion medical equipment leasing , leasing? As in payment for using equipment? Who is the beneficiary of this forced on Counties arrangement?

33. Rio Olympics rip off, where is the matter?

34. Employment of ministry and Parastatal chiefs from two ethnic communities, not corruption?

35.

Corruption is the misuse of entrusted authority or power for private gain.. Please know this.

#CORRUPTIONISSABOTAGE.. CORRUPTION is what enables terrorism, economic collapse, unemployment, poverty, insecurity, deaths, poor health etc.. SABOTAGE moral, social, economic, political, security sabotage. It’s beyond theft.

Which recent theft, ripoff have I missed? There are so many in every ministry, department, agency, office!

The Bomas Conference on Corruption, what did it say is going to be done? By whom? By what time? Can a-corruption-created government fight corruption? Maybe, let’s support the President and Rt Hon Raila. May be the Handshake may just surprise all of us.